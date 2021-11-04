Wanted federal offender known to frequent Waterloo Region, Guelph

Residents of Waterloo Region and Guelph are being asked to be on the lookout for a man wanted on a Canada wide warrant.

OPP issued a release Thursday morning saying 25-year-old Damien Hitchcock-Hurst is wanted for breaching his statutory release.

He is described is a white man, 5'4, 122 lbs., has a tattoo on his right fingers that say "love", on his neck says "say less", on his left fingers that say "hate", and other tattoos on both his arms.

He is serving a two year, five month, and 27 day sentence for several offences, including weapon possession flight from police, possession of stolen property, and drug possession.

Police say he is known to frequent Waterloo Region and Guelph area.

Anyone with information about the offender is asked to contact OPP at 416-808-5900, toll free at 1-866-870-7673, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or call 9-1-1.