The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's help finding a federal offender known to frequent the Windsor area.

Police say Ahmed Ahmed is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as result of a breach of his day parole.

Ahmed is described as a Sub-Saharan African male, 29 years old, 6' (183cm), 185 lbs (83 kgs) with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.

He is serving a two-year sentence for Unauthorized Possession of Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Schedule I Substance, and Failing to Comply with Undertaking/Recognizance.

OPP say the offender is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Brantford, and Windsor.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.