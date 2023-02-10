Wanted Kitchener man should be considered dangerous, say police

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Kitchener man who they say should be considered dangerous.

Dylon Kieffer, 25, is facing 20 charges in connection to a stolen vehicle incident on Nov. 19, 2022.

He was released from custody and has been wearing a GPS monitoring device.

In a media release, police said an “investigation determined that the GPS device was removed.”

Kieffer is believed to be in the Kitchener area.

Police said he should be considered dangerous and if spotted, should not be approached.

The public is advised to call 911 immediately.

On Nov. 19, 2022, police received a report of a vehicle theft in the area of Cambridge Avenue and Fife Avenue in Kitchener.

Officers located the vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Greenbrook Drive and Westmount Road East.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, police said the driver “intentionally struck two marked police cruisers while attempting to flee.”

The driver, later identified as Kieffer, was arrested at the scene.

Kieffer, a passenger in the vehicle, and an officer were then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kieffer was facing 20 charges, including: theft of a motor vehicle, operation while impaired, assault with a weapon, flight from police, possession of stolen property, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The passenger, a 29-year-old Kitchener man, was also charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent.