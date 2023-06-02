WANTED: Lucas Townsend, 27
A firearms investigation is underway by London police and only one of two suspects has been found.
Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to two separate calls where citizens believed they heard gunshots in the 100 block of Albert Street near Talbot Street.
Police did find evidence that a firearm had been discharged but there were no reported damages or injuries.
After reviewing surveillance video, officers identified two people believed to be involved which led them to a home where they found a sawed-off shotgun.
A 22-year-old suspect was arrested and charged and police are still looking for the second.
Lucas Townend, 27 of London is wanted by way of warrant for possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm, careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.
If Townend is spotted, police ask that you don’t approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.
