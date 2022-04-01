Wanted man arrested after armed robbery reported in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested a wanted man after an armed robbery was reported near Downtown Kitchener.

Police were called to the incident in the area of Queen and Weber Streets around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

They say the suspect, who was known to the victim, took out an edged weapon and stolen personal property from the victim.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Officers were able to find the suspect, arrest him, recover the stolen property, and seize what they believed to be meth, according to regional police.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was also already wanted for several other charges, including four counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft under $5,000, assault, forcible confinement, trafficking stolen goods under $5000, and failing to appear.