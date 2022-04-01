Wanted man arrested after armed robbery reported in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested a wanted man after an armed robbery was reported near Downtown Kitchener.
Police were called to the incident in the area of Queen and Weber Streets around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
They say the suspect, who was known to the victim, took out an edged weapon and stolen personal property from the victim.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
Officers were able to find the suspect, arrest him, recover the stolen property, and seize what they believed to be meth, according to regional police.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
The man was also already wanted for several other charges, including four counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft under $5,000, assault, forcible confinement, trafficking stolen goods under $5000, and failing to appear.
-
Toronto baker championed sourdough long before it was trendyA decade before sourdough became a pandemic-provoked obsession for Torontonians who developed a newfound appreciation for the days-long process of nurturing starter, Patti Robinson was dedicated to the cause.
-
Summer Bike Program could return to WinnipegThe Winnipeg Public Service is recommending that the city extend the program for another.
-
Green Shirt Day aims to raise awareness on organ donationApril is Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month and the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to sign up to be a donor and wear a green shirt on April 7.
-
RCMP seek perpetrator after sexual assaults on minors reported in ColwoodMounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a man after two minors were reportedly sexually assaulted in Colwood, B.C.
-
Women's hockey tournament honours former Wasaga Beach MayorA women's hockey tournament will be running this weekend in honour of a former Wasaga Beach Mayor.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as wastewater indicator reaches new highOttawa Public Health is reporting one new death from COVID-19 as levels of the virus in the city's wastewater reach another record high.
-
Sudbury man shot by police with anti-riot weapon, SIU saysOntario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot by Sudbury police using an anti-riot weapon.
-
Greater Sudbury closes homeless encampment at Memorial ParkFollowing up on their announcement from two weeks ago, officials with Greater Sudbury closed the tent encampment at Memorial Park on Friday.
-
Driver crashes into another vehicle following attempted traffic stop in Prince AlbertPolice in Prince Albert have taken a woman into custody following an early morning crash.