Wanted man arrested after crashing into traffic light post while impaired, police say

Police investigating a collision involving an SUV and a traffic light pole in Bradford led to impaired driving charges for a wanted man.

South Simcoe police say they were called to the crash scene on Friday night on Holland Street West and found an SUV had mounted the centre median and struck the traffic light post.

Police say the driver was found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

As a result of the charges, the 30-year-old Holland Landing man's vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended for 90 days.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.