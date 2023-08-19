Wanted man arrested after fleeing from officers
A Dorchester, Ont. man has been charged after allegedly assaulting an officer and fleeing from police Thursday morning.
At about 9 a.m., a London, Ont. officer noticed a parked vehicle in the area of Highbury and Langmuir avenues.
The officer knew the driver was a wanted man in another jurisdiction and approached him.
Police said when the officer tried to arrest the man, he clenched his fists, pushed the officer’s hands away, and fled on foot.
Backup was called in, and police pursued the man on foot through backyards and over fences before the suspect was found and arrested in the 1300-block of Brydges Street.
No injuries were reported.
As a result, the 42-year-old Dorchester man was charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.
He has a court date scheduled in September to answer to the charges.
