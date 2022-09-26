Wanted man arrested after incident with gun: Regina police
A Regina man is facing several charges following a weapons incident on Friday.
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the area of 5th Avenue and Cameron Street on Friday, Sept. 23 after police received a report of a weapons offence, according to a news release.
When officers arrived in the area, they observed a man holding a firearm, RPS said.
Police located the suspect on Albert Street and 6th Avenue after seeing him leave the firearm in a worksite.
Police found the firearm and arrested the suspect, who had multiple warrants for his arrest, the news release said.
A 22-year-old Regina man is facing a total of five charges including possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, failure to comply with a release order and careless storage of a firearm.
The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday, Sept. 26.
