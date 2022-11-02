Wanted man arrested by Orillia OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police say officers in Orillia apprehended a man who was wanted by police.
On Wednesday, provincial police posted to social media the 48-year-old Tiny Township man could be in Simcoe County and was known to frequent Midland and Barrie.
They warned the public not to approach him "as there may be potential risk."
The OPP said it was unable to comment further about the circumstances, including whether he was considered dangerous or why he was wanted by police.
By Thursday evening, OPP posted an update, noting officers located the accused and he is awaiting a bail hearing.
Police did not provide any information on the charges.
