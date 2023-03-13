Wanted man arrested by Sault police after Northern Avenue standoff

A 34-year-old wanted man has been taken into custody by Sault Ste. Marie police following a tense standoff at a multi-unit residential building on Northern Avenue on Monday.

Devon Floyd, of Heyden, Ont., is accused of pointing a gun at two victims on Pine Street on March 6.

Investigators tracked him down at an apartment in the 200-block around 3:30 p.m. Monday and because he was considered to be 'armed and dangerous,' the tenants in the building were asked to shelter in place.

Police said when Floyd refused to exit the building the emergency services unit and crisis negotiators were called to the scene to assist the patrol officers, crime suppression and drug enforcement units.

"After lengthy negotiations, the accused exited the residence and was arrested," Sault police said in a news release Monday evening.

He was taken into custody around 7:45 p.m. and is charged with the following in connection to the Pine Street incident March 6:

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless use of firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Two counts of failing to comply with release order

Floyd is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Officers have released the scene on Northern Avenue.