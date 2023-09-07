Wanted man arrested for fleeing police, threatening officers with knife: RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP arrested a wanted man after he fled from police and threatened to stab them.

The incident began around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, when officers in Portage la Prairie were notified of the location of a man wanted on an arrest warrant.

An officer found the suspect riding a bike on Dakota Tipi First Nation and told the man he was under arrest. Police allege the man refused and then pulled out a knife and pointed it at the officer, threatening to kill him.

The Mountie then took out his gun, told the suspect to stop advancing and called for back-up.

The suspect got back on his bike and rode away. The officer followed and saw the suspect get rid of his knife in a bush.

As the man continued to flee from police, he got off his bike and started to run. Officers chase after him and told him to stop.

Police allege that during this chase, the suspect threatened to stab and fight the officers.

Mounties eventually caught up to the man, who allegedly challenged them to a fight. At this time, police used a conducted energy weapon and managed to make an arrest.

Police dog services came to the scene and found the knife the suspect had discarded.

In addition to his warrant, the 37-year-old suspect has been charged with several offences, including resisting arrest, uttering threats and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

He was taken into custody.