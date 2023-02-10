Wanted man arrested for peeping into windows in Barrie neighbourhood

Police arrested a man accused of peeping into the windows of homes in a Barrie neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Hickling Trail shortly before 5 a.m. after a homeowner reported spotting a suspicious man looking in the front window.

Police say the man took off on foot before they arrived.

A short time later, police were notified about a similar incident on Hopkins Road, "and while responding, they located a male matching the description as he stood in front of a home on Hickling Trail."

They say the suspect was "uncooperative" with officers and was taken into custody.

He faces charges of obstructing police and two counts of trespassing at night.

Officers say they also discovered the 29-year-old man of no fixed address was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with an undertaking.