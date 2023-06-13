Wanted man arrested in Vancouver after he broke into home, hid under bed: police

A man who was wanted in Vancouver has been taken into custody after police found him hiding under a stranger’s bed at a home in Marpole.

The Vancouver Police Department says it responded to a reported break-in shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, which resulted in the arrest of Carl Michael Aguasin.

The 28-year-old entered a home near West 66th Avenue and Heather Street by climbing through an open window on the second floor, VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News in an email Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was taken to jail for an outstanding arrest warrant and faces new charges for the break-in, according to a tweet by the VPD.

#VPDScanner: Just after 10:30 last night, #VPD rushed to a home in Marpole where a resident found a stranger in her home. Officers located Carl Michael Aguasin, 28, hiding in the house and took him to jail for an outstanding warrant, and new charges for the break-in. pic.twitter.com/mHcoufCBJK

According to online court records, Aguasin’s original charges date back to May 5 and include one count each of break and enter with intent to commit offence, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and “deal with identity document without lawful excuse.”