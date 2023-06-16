Wanted man arrested on e-bike in West Nipissing

A 41-year-old man from West Nipissing is facing drug-related charges after being arrested on an outstanding warrant while riding an e-bike Monday morning, police say.

On June 12, shortly before 11:00 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were patrolling Ottawa Street when they encountered a man known to have an outstanding warrant.

“Police arrested an individual on an e-bike,” police said, in a news release Friday.

“A search of the person located, Canadian currency and drugs suspected to be methamphetamine.”

As a result of the investigation, the suspect has been charged with both possession of methamphetamine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on Aug. 3.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.