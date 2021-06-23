Wanted man believed to be in Calgary, police say

Calgary police say a man, who is wanted on several firearms and drug charges, is likely within city limits and officials are looking for the public's help to find him.

Yeamet Obong, 22, is wanted for discharging a firearm with intent, trafficking and possession of controlled substances as well as a variety of other firearm charges.

Officials say he is also wanted for breaching a release order.

Obong is described as:

6'1" (185 centimetres) tall

Medium build

Brown eyes

Black hair

Police say he has a tattoo of praying hands on his right forearm, along with a distinct scar.

He is considered dangerous and officials say if anyone sees him, they should not approach him.

Instead, the public should contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or you can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips