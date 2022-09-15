Wanted man caught on camera climbing onto roof of ambulance in Surrey

A wanted man has been arrested after being found on the roof of an ambulance in Surrey last month.

Video posted on Facebook shows the shirtless suspect climbing on top of the emergency vehicle, which was heading to a medical call at the time.

Surrey RCMP tells CTV News in an email that Mounties received a report of an unwanted person at a store in the 13400 block of 104 Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

"While police were en route, they were updated that the man had climbed onto the roof of an ambulance. Police arrived on scene and were able to talk the man down off the roof," Mounties say.

"Police checks revealed that the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest."

The man was taken to hospital for a medical assessment and is now in police custody.

B.C. Emergency Health Services tells CTV News that paramedics were responding to a non-urgent medical call when the man climbed onto the roof.

"The crew was delayed by 20 minutes in arriving at a residence near 110 and 126A Street in Surrey," BCEHS says. "Paramedics later cared for and transported the patient to hospital."