Wanted man charged with attempted murder may be in Edmonton or Saddle Lake: police
Edmonton police are warning the public about a potentially armed and dangerous man who is wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with conditions of his release.
Joel Cory Desjarlais, 39, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon.
Investigators did not say what conditions of his judicial interim release Desjarlais allegedly broke.
They believe he could be in either Edmonton or Saddle Lake, and have asked anyone with information about his location to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
If seen, Desjarlais should not be approached.
He is 191 centimetres (6'3") tall, weighs 109 kilograms (240 pounds), and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos, including on his face, neck and hands.
-
ATVs reportedly used to ram entrance of Caledonia church for break inOPP are investigating a break and enter at a church that reportedly involved ATVs being used to ram through the entrances.
-
Calgary police seek missing man who recently suffered brain injuryThe Calgary Police Service has released a surveillance image of a man who is now missing after recently receiving treatment for a brain injury.
-
Stabbing in Chatham home results in chargesOne man is facing charges and another man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Chatham.
-
Thousands sign petition for Surrey mayor to pay own legal expenses following mischief chargeThousands have signed a petition calling for the mayor of Surrey, B.C., to pay his own legal bills after he was charged with public mischief last week.
-
Ontario reports spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 2,400 new infectionsOntario is reporting more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in seven months.
-
OPP lay more charges against suspect accused of multiple break-ins, sexual assault in OrilliaOrillia OPP have laid more charges against a man accused of multiple break and enters, one of which involved a sexual assault of a woman in her home.
-
Local businesses see holiday shopping gear up after disappointing last seasonThis holiday season has allowed for a reprieve for local businesses that saw reduced shopping earlier in the pandemic.
-
Canada's Vaccine Injury Support program: 400 claims since launch, fewer than five approvedCanada's national vaccine injury compensation program has received 400 claims since the program first launched, with fewer than five being approved.
-
109 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Thursday.