Wanted man considered armed and dangerous arrested in Uptown Waterloo
Hours after releasing a photo of a man considered armed and dangerous, Waterloo regional police say they arrested a man at a licenced establishment in Uptown Waterloo.
Officials first sent out a statement on Friday that they had grounds to arrest 22-year-old Clayton Hirtle in connection to a May 9 incident in downtown Kitchener.
On Saturday, police said they arrested Hirtle without incident around 11:45 p.m. the night before at a licenced establishment in the area of King Street and Bridgeport Road.
Officers were originally called to the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street on May 9 for reports of gunshots.
At the time, police said they received reports of two Black males, one with a handgun, who fled the area prior to officers’ arrival. No injuries were reported.
Police said they had grounds to charge Hirtle for the following offenses:
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Discharge firearm - recklessness
- Careless use of firearm, weapon, ammunition
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Firearm or weapon: possession contrary to prohibition order
- Breach of probation order (two counts)
