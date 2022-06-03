Wanted man considered armed and dangerous arrested in Uptown Waterloo

Hours after releasing a photo of a man considered armed and dangerous, Waterloo regional police say they arrested a man at a licenced establishment in Uptown Waterloo.

Officials first sent out a statement on Friday that they had grounds to arrest 22-year-old Clayton Hirtle in connection to a May 9 incident in downtown Kitchener.

On Saturday, police said they arrested Hirtle without incident around 11:45 p.m. the night before at a licenced establishment in the area of King Street and Bridgeport Road.

Officers were originally called to the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street on May 9 for reports of gunshots.

At the time, police said they received reports of two Black males, one with a handgun, who fled the area prior to officers’ arrival. No injuries were reported.

Police said they had grounds to charge Hirtle for the following offenses: