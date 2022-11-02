Wanted man could be in Simcoe County: OPP

Police are searching for a wanted man who could be in Simcoe County.

According to provincial police, Michael Arbour of Tiny Township is known to frequent Midland and Barrie.

Police say not to approach the 48-year-old man if seen, "as there may be potential risk."

However, the OPP said it was unable to comment further, including whether Arbour is considered dangerous or why he's wanted by police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.