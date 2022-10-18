Wanted man cut off ankle bracelet months ago, Vancouver police say

A man who cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet is now wanted Canada-wide for drug and firearm offences, Vancouver police say.

Police said Tuesday 35-year-old Cody Timothy Casey has been missing since April. Casey was charged in July 2020 on offences related to producing and trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. He was also charged for firearm offences.

"Cody Casey was arrested in the summer of 2020. He was released on bail by the courts with a number of conditions, including house arrest and having to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet," Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

"Unfortunately, he cut his ankle bracelet off on April 10 and hasn’t been seen since."

Vancouver police told CTV News Vancouver in an email the alert was sent more than six months after Casey went missing because "officers have been working behind the scenes to exhaust investigative avenues before making (his) photo public."

The investigation is ongoing and police hope the public can help locate Casey.

Vancouver police described Casey as 6' tall and about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 604-717-9979. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.