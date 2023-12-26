Wanted man has ties to Cambridge and Brantford

Waterloo regional police are hoping the public can help them find a man wanted in connection to a criminal investigation.

They released a photo of Timothy Frye, 48, on Tuesday.

Frye is described as 5-foot-11 with light brown hair.

Police said he’s known to frequent Cambridge and Brantford but his current whereabouts aren't known.

Frye is facing charges of mischief under $5,000, and multiple counts of breach of a probation order.

Police have shared no further details about the nature of their investigation.

Anyone with information on Frye’s location is asked to call WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.