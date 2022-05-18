Wanted man has ties to these Ontario cities

A federal offender wanted for violating his release conditions could be in Sudbury or North Bay.

Jakob Beisel, 22, is 5-foot-8, weighs 149 pounds, has green eyes and short brown hair, said a news release from the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad on Wednesday.

Beisel is serving a three-year sentence for armed robbery, among other offences. He is known to frequent Sudbury, North Bay, Brampton, Barrie and Orillia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-416-808-5900, toll-free 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.