Wanted man hits hydro pole, gets arrested: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police have charged a wanted man after he hit a hydro pole.

At 7:37 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Erieau Road in Erieau.

Officers learned the vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. While investigating the matter officers also learned the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was issued as a result of a June 2023 assault investigation.

The 43-year-old Wardsville man was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing. The man has been charged with assault.