iHeartRadio

Wanted man hits police cruiser while trying to flee in a stolen vehicle: WRPS


A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has seized drugs and charged a wanted 25-year-old man after police say he tried to flee in a stolen vehicle and struck a police cruiser.

According to a news release from police, officers were patrolling the area of Bridgeport Road East in Waterloo at around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday when they found a man wanted on a warrant near a stolen vehicle.

As officers approached the vehicle, police said the man went into the driver’s seat and tried to flee.

“The male struck a police cruiser and was arrested,” read the news release.

Officers said they found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and hydromorphone, as a result of an investigation.

The Kitchener man was arrested and the following charges:

  • Dangerous operation
  • Flight from police
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Resist arrest
  • Assault police officer
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)

Police said he was also arrested on four outstanding warrants and will be held for a bail hearing.

 

12