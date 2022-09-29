Wanted man known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 48-year-old man currently serving time for extortion, criminal harassment and death threats.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement unit is asking the public to help locate Stephen Smart after he breached his statutory release.
He is described as six-foot, two inches tall (188 centimetres), 262 pounds (119 kilograms), with brown hair, a long, grey goatee and hazel eyes.
These are the Ontario cities he is known to frequent:
- Brampton
- Kingston
- Kitchener
- North Bay
- Owen Sound
- Toronto
"Smart is currently serving a five-year sentence for criminal harassment, uttering threats to cause death/harm, breach of long-term supervision order, extortion and failing to comply with a probation order," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday morning.
"Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial R.O.P.E. squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911."
