Wanted man not found after police close south Edmonton area

A portion of Rabbit Hill Road SW was closed on Sunday as Edmonton police searched a home for a person wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police closed both directions of traffic of Rabbit Hill Road SW south of Ellerslie Road around 4 p.m. to contain the residence, as they believed there could be weapons inside.

Residents in the immediate area were told by police to stay in their homes as a precaution.

Gas was deployed by police at one point, according to a CTV News Edmonton crew member on scene.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said the residence had been cleared and confirmed the male was not inside.

They did not identify who they were looking for, his age, or the kind of warrants he had been wanted under.