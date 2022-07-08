Wanted man poses public safety risk, Vancouver police warn

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help tracking down a wanted man who is considered a risk to public safety.

Authorities said 27-year-old Melqui Torres-Foot is wanted Canada-wide for breaching a conditional sentence order stemming from an aggravated assault charge.

"Torres-Foot is considered to be dangerous and investigators believe his violent behaviour is escalating," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Friday.

Police also released an image of Torres-Foot and asked anyone who recognizes him, or has any information on his whereabouts, to call 911 immediately.

Torres-Foot is described as 5'8" tall and about 135 lbs., with short, black hair, brown eyes, and a two-inch scar on his cheek.