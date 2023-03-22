Wanted man turns himself in to Windsor Police

A wanted suspect has turned himself in to Windsor, Ont. police following an investigation into an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in a home in the city’s east end last month.

On February 25, Windsor police received a report that a 24-year-old man was allegedly seen on social media pointing a firearm at a camera.

During their investigation, officers learned that days before this incident, the suspect allegedly fired a shot at a home in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road.

The incident was not reported to the police right away and no injuries were reported.

David "Ivan" Trombley was wanted by police for multiple charges, including:

Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Discharge of a firearm into a place

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm

Mischief under $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

In a post on social media, Windsor Police Service stated, “David Trombley turned himself in at Windsor Police Service headquarters [on Tuesday, March 21]. He faces numerous firearm-related charges as well as failure to comply with a release order.”

The police would like to thank the public for their assistance.