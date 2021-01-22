Jan. 22 update: Mounties say Woon Chan has been located. Original copy follows.

VANCOUVER -- Police in Richmond say they are "actively searching" for a man who allegedly removed his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and is considered a risk to the public.

Richmond RCMP announced in a news release Thursday evening that 57-year-old Woon Chan was being monitored by BC Corrections and that his ankle bracelet had been removed.

Police said BC Corrections notified them that the bracelet had gone offline around 3:50 p.m. Thursday. Chan was last seen in the area of Minoru Boulevard and Firbridge Way, police said.

Officers "flooded the area and located the ankle bracelet," but were unable to locate Chan, according to the news release.

Police say they believe Chan poses a risk to the public. They describe him as an Asian man with a slender build, short black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'6" and weighs approximately 130 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a white jacket and black sweatpants, police said.

RCMP did not say why Chan was being monitored by BC Corrections.

Anyone who sees Chan should not approach him and should call 911 immediately, police said.

Members of the public who have information about Chan's whereabouts should contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2021-1956, police added. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.