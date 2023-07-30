Wanted Manitoba woman who allegedly abducted daughter may be in Stratford
Stratford police are searching their community for a wanted Manitoba woman who allegedly abducted her three-year-old daughter.
RCMP in Manitoba launched the search Friday for 35-year-old Holley Malleck, who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter Amelia Deonaraine.
Stratford police tweeted that they received information the two could be in the city.
RCMP says the search stems from a custody dispute. They don't believe the child is in danger, but she was taken without her father's consent.
Malleck is described as 5'2, around 200 pounds, and with red hair and brown eyes.
Amelia is 3'2, weighing around 35 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees them or has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Stratford police or Crime Stoppers.
