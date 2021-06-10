Wanted, new or used fans or AC units for cooling campaign

A local Barrie social media group is running a campaign to get new or used air conditioners or fans in the hands of people who need it most.

This is the second year the Barrie Families Unite group has run the campaign.

Organizer Nikki Glahn says the team has people who will go out and pick up the units.

The campaign ends Saturday, so they are hoping to get some more donations before then.

If you know of someone in need of cooling equipment, they have a form on their page where you can apply.

If you can donate any new or gently used fans or AC units, you can reach out to the team on their page.