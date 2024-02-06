Wanted North Bay man charged with setting portable toilet on fire

A wanted 31-year-old North Bay man is charged with arson and drug possession after allegedly setting a portable toilet on fire, police say.

Monday morning, the accused went into a porta-john near the Lee Park skating rink on Memorial Drive.

The portable toilet caught fire after he allegedly started one inside.

Several park employees were able to extinguish the blaze while another staff member followed the accused on foot from a safe distance.

"Police, with the assistance of the staff member, located the accused a short distance away and he was taken into custody without further incident," North Bay police said in a news release.

"Upon identifying the accused, it was found that there were also outstanding warrants for him on unrelated matters."

When officers searched the suspect, they found a baggie with 24 pills suspected to be a popular ADHD medication, which is a Schedule 1 substance.

Police said the portable toilet is likely damaged beyond repair and the replacement cost is estimated at $1,600.

"The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing," police said.