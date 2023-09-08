Wanted North Bay man found with drugs, fake money during threat investigation

North Bay police arrested a wanted suspected drug dealer while investigating a different crime involving a threat.

Officers responding to "an unrelated investigation" at a home around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 5, found the 38-year-old suspect, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, North Bay police said in a news release.

"Earlier that same day, the accused threatened the victim while they were both at the residence," police said.

"The accused and victim are known to one another."

During a search of the suspect, officers seized less than a gram of suspected cocaine and crystal meth, approximately six grams of suspected fentanyl, a butterfly knife – which is a prohibited weapon, fake American and Canadian cash and real Canadian cash.

The accused is charged with five counts of drug trafficking, two counts of uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of counterfeit money, two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.