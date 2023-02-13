Wanted northern Ont. man busted for speeding

A wanted 30-year-old Elliot Lake man stopped by the cops for speeding in Sault Ste. Marie has been arrested, police say.

Officers patrolling Highway 17 east of the city around 2 p.m. Saturday stopped a white jeep on Trunk road, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

The accused was driving and allegedly gave police a fake name, police said, but officers were able to identify him and the passenger, who was the owner of the vehicle.

Not only is the accused suspended from driving, but there was also a warrant out for his arrest from December and he was not to have contact with the passenger due to previous release conditions from September.

He is charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order, obstructing a peace officer, speeding, driving with no licence, without a currently validated permit, and while under suspension.

The accused was scheduled to appear in Sault Ste. Marie bail court on Sunday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.