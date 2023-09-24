Wanted northern Ont. woman arrested with drugs, remains in custody

A wanted Chapleau woman was arrested last month during a general patrol by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Aug. 30, shortly after 2 p.m., members from the Superior East OPP Detachment of observed a known wanted individual on Birch Street in Chapleau, while on patrol.

“The individual was arrested and subsequently searched, with officers locating a large amount of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia,” said police in a recent news release.

Police posted a photo of the items seized during the arrest to social media on Friday.

In an email to CTV News, Const. Ashley Nickle confirmed the accused was wanted for failing to attend court.

The 32-year-old was arrested without incident and is now facing an additional drug trafficking charge.She was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“The individual has not been released,” said Nickle, in her email.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

