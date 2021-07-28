iHeartRadio

Wanted Parry Sound man arrested: OPP

Jeremy Borrow of Parry Sound is wanted by OPP (Supplied)

A Parry Sound man wanted in connection to a weekend assault has been arrested, provincial police said Wednesday afternoon in a news release.

This after police appealed to the public for help locating him Wednesday morning.

Jeremy Borrow, 42, is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened on July 24, but police said there is no public safety risk at this time.

The allegation has not been proven in court.

