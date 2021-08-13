WANTED: Police hunt for robbery suspect
The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is seeking any information in relation to a robbery investigation.
Officers responded to a robbery call in the 400 block of University Ave. W. around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators believe the male suspect attempted to purchase items from the establishment, and when the purchase was denied, he struck the adult female victim in the face and fled the store with the items. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the occurrence.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 years old, 5'10", slender build, short dark brown hair, and wearing a blue surgical mask, a beige golf shirt and tan cargo style shorts.
Anyone in the area of 400 block of University Avenue West with video surveillance is asked to check their footage for possible evidence.
