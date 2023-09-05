'Wanted: Prince Charles': Police looking for offender who allegedly removed ankle monitor

A 27-year-old man with a name fit for a king is on the lam after allegedly removing his ankle monitoring device, Toronto police say.

Prince Charles was last seen on Tuesday morning in North York’s Lawrence Heights area, near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Police say that Charles was charged with first-degree murder in 2021 in Windsor.

He is described as five-foot-eight and 152 pounds with short curly black hair and a black goatee.

Investigators say that he is “known to be dangerous,” and are advising anyone who locates him to not approach and instead call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or www.222tips.com.

News Release - Man Wanted, Prince Charles, 27https://t.co/G7hiKmJpfD pic.twitter.com/MEkVtmZxz1