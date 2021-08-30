WANTED: Suspect involved in a 'hit and run' in Chatham

Chatham-Kent Police Service are asking for the publics help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit and run, southbound on Glenwood Drive in the area of Jackson Drive.

Around 8 pm Saturday, an 18-year-old male from Chatham was hit by a vehicle while riding his skateboard.

The vehicle hit the victim and fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as:

Older model

Grey in colour

Four door

Black fender flares

Black aftermarket rims

Loud exhaust system

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh ROSE at JOSHRchatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87290.