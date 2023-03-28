Wanted Wentworth man may be armed: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County has obtained a provincewide arrest warrant for a man it says may be armed.
Police say 54-year-old Leland Lynds of Wentworth, N.S., is facing charges after an incident in the community last Tuesday.
The RCMP says Lynds also goes by the name “Lee.”
Lynds is charged with:
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- failure to comply with conditions of a release order
Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to find him and are now asking for help from the public.
Police describe him as five-foot-nine, approximately 155 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes.
Investigators say anyone who sees Lynds should not approach him and call police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-667-3859 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
