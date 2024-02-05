Wanted woman arrested after assaulting officer: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 41-year-old woman with assaulting an officer after a family dispute.

Officers responded to a residence on Base Line Road on Saturday night.

Police say a woman at the residence was found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant. Officers say she was intoxicated and assaulted police.

The woman was arrested on the strength of the warrant and for assaulting a police officer.

The woman was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters for booking and she is to be held until sober.