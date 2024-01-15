Wanted woman found in Tim Hortons bathroom

A 39-year-old Chatham woman with outstanding warrants has been arrested at a local Tim Hortons.

At 8:23 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the Tim Hortons on Lacroix Street to check the well-being of a woman who had been in the washroom for an extended time.

Officers attended and located the woman. Police say they confirmed she was wanted on outstanding warrants resulting from several investigations.

The woman faces the following charges: failing to attend court, theft, possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.