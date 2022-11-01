Wanuskewin announced as finalist in Tourism Industry Association awards

Saskatoon’s Wanuskewin Heritage Park is a finalist in the Tourism Industry Association of Canada’s (TIAC) Indigenous Tourism Award category.

“We are thrilled to be announcing the finalists of these awards, which mean more to us this year than ever as the industry first hit and hardest hit by the pandemic,” says Beth Potter, President and CEO of TIAC said in a news release.

“Each of these finalists have proven to have gone above and beyond in offering travellers superior experiences in Canada, and have done so under incredibly trying circumstances; amid a global recession, rampant inflation, supply chain issues, and so on,” she said.

Two others have been named in the cateogory, include the Heritage Path Tour in New Brunswick and the Corporation Nibiischii in Quebec.

This is the 22nd year the awards have been held.

Winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Ottawa on November 23.