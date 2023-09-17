War brides gather in Regina nearly 80 years after leaving home for love

A historic gathering to celebrate the lives of war brides and their contributions to Canada’s history happened this weekend in Regina.

“It’s just great to huge each other and remember all the different things we’ve done together,” said Jean Fells, a War Bride originally from Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

The 12th Annual War Brides Conference was organized by the Canadian War Brides & Families Association.

Fells is one of two war brides who made the trip to Regina for the conference. Fells is 96 years old. Many descendants of war brides were in attendance for the historic event.

The term “war bride,” refers to the estimated 48,000 women who met and married Canadian servicemen during the Second World War.

The brides left their families and homes to go to Canada, facing many unknowns.

“Those women, when they left they had no idea whether they would ever see their parents, friends or their country again,” Sherr Wadson, the daughter of a war bride, told CTV News.

June Draude of the Canadian War Brides & Families Association, said the event was a special occasion for all of the families involved.

“Our moms lived the same sort of life. They’re all unique, but they still left home. What we’re trying to do is make sure people don’t forget,” says Draude.

Reflecting on her choices, Fells said she was happy come to Canada.

“It gives you a special feeling to be able to say, you were born somewhere else but you made another country your home,” she said.

There are discussions about whether this year’s conference will be the last, as the remaining war brides are well into their 90’s.