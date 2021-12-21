War gun from 1917, other firearms stolen from trailer home in Dunnville: OPP

Haldimand County OPP are looking for several firearms, including a war gun from 1917, which were reportedly taken from a trailer home in Dunnville.

Officials say three rifles and three shotguns were taken over the course of the past three months, possibly between Dec. 13-15.

The doors of a trailer home, that was parked beside a residence on Marshagan Road, were reportedly pried open before the guns were taken.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious people or vehicles, or who has surveillance video of the area, is asked to contact OPP.