iHeartRadio

War in Ukraine 'must end with our victory' Zelenskyy tells Parliament, PM pledges $650M in aid


image.jpg
Addressing a joint session of Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. In his introductory remarks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million "multi-year commitment" for further Ukraine aid.
12