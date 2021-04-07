War memorial vandalized in Sarnia Ont., police searching for suspects

Police are investigating after a statue honouring Canadian soldiers in Sarnia Ont. was vandalized.

The copper rifle from the soldier, known as "Tommy," was taken from the statue in Victoria Park.

Police were notified on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia Police at 519-344-8861, ext. 6159 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This comes after London's 'Holy Roller' Second World War Sherman tank in Victoria Park was spray painted last Friday night with offensive language.

It has since been removed but there are no suspects at this time.