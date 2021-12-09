War Pensioners of Canada celebrate 99 years in Sudbury

The War Pensioners of Canada celebrated its 99th anniversary in Sudbury Wednesday by having a luncheon.

The group formed in the early 1900s and helped guide veterans through the process of getting pensions and medical care.

The local War Pensioners of Canada group held one last Christmas lunch before they surrender their colours next year.

“We’re surrendering our colours and our artifacts to the Canadian war museum so it’s there for other people to see,” said Chris Pick, president War Pensioners of Canada Sudbury, Espanola/Manitoulin.

"But as each individual member dies, we are retaining the title of ambassadors of the War Pensioners of Canada."

Also at the lunch, the Sudbury and Espanola/Manitoulin branch amalgamated.

“That’s an important thing in itself. But it puts all of our resources and finances into one pot, ready for when we go to Ottawa, which makes it much easier when we close the books,” said Pick.

People in attendance said they will miss these gatherings and hope they will all keep in touch in the years to come, even after they disband the group.

“For me, it’s to be with people that we’ve been with for a long time,” said member Wayne Golden.

"I’m a veteran and I joined to help serve veterans. I hate to see it happen, but we have to live with it. We are the sole survivor left out of a few hundred."

The War Pensioners are planning to make their way to Ottawa in September of next year to officially hand over their colours to the Canadian War Museum.