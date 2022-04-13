War veteran receives special honour on eve of his 101st birthday

Second World War veteran George Markow had a day of celebrations Wednesday, being awarded the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship by the Lieutenant Governor just one day before his 101st birthday.

In 2020, Markow walked over 100 kilometres to raise funds for COVID-19 research and raised more than $180,000.

"To be recognized for what he has accomplished at his remarkable age is a true testament that you can make change no matter what your age, what your gender, what your status," says the Newmarket man's daughter, Sylvia Perkins.

The Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship is awarded to individuals for their outstanding contributions to their community.

Markow says he was shocked to receive the honour but added it was all about giving back.

"To help other people. They helped me when I came to Canada. In many ways, they helped me."

While the pandemic delayed the ceremony for his 2020 efforts until now, his daughter says the timing was perfect.

"Hearing it was the day before his 101st birthday was just the icing on the cake. I couldn't believe it," says Perkins.

"I didn't think I would make it to my 100th birthday. Now it's 101 already," says Markow.

Surrounded by his family and friends on the eve of his birthday, it's clear the centenarian has impacted those around him, including many at the Roxborough Retirement Residence.

"He has been a great inspiration for a young guy like me," says one resident.

"He is the most amazing man to have around, and we'd all like to know how the heck he got to be 101," says another.

Perkins says all her father wants to do is give back to the country that took him in.

"We're over the moon. His family is literally over the moon proud. And I'm honoured to call him my dad."

Markow isn't planning to slow down either. He says he hopes to find another way to fundraise in his 101st year and live each day to the fullest.