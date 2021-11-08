War veteran's artwork on display at Sault museum

The Sault Ste. Marie Museum is marking Remembrance Week with an exhibition featuring the artwork of 98-year-old local veteran Ken Hanson.

Hanson is loaning his original watercolours and sketches to the museum, which will be on display all week.

The artwork was painted and sketched during Hanson's time in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War. He was stationed at a base in northern England, and it was during his downtime that he discovered his artistic gift.

He said he would get out his art supplies and start drawing the aircraft that surrounded him.

"It was so nice to be able to just sketch away at them," said Hanson. "So that's what I did when the base was shut down, which often happened with fog and bad weather."

Hanson said when he was on leave, he would often hop on his bicycle and ride into the English countryside where he would paint landscapes. In addition to continuing with his art pastime, Hanson said he's been busy since the end of the war.

"I brought a bride back with me and we raised three children," Hanson said. "One of whom is with me today, Ailsa. And I continue to paint."

Ailsa Hanson says she's proud of her father and grateful to the museum for featuring his artwork.

"I'm just grateful that dad's been honoured for his wartime effort and for the service," she said. "There aren't so many vets left and it's great that we can recognize those who did serve their country and allow us the freedom that we now enjoy."

Other than some physical challenges that could be considered typical for a man his age, Ailsa Hanson said her father is a young and spry 98-year-old who is still sharp and very much interested in the world around him. She said it's that engagement that keeps her dad young.